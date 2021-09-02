Where district court thought that it was compelled by statute to impose same term of supervised release at revocation hearing that was mandated for original conviction, plain error was committed and remand was necessary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle Southern District of Illinois.In 2013, Allen Teague pled guilty to two counts of distribution of cocaine. The court sentenced him to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by 72 months of supervised release. Teague’s term of …