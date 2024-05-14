Where district court prevented supervisee from cross-examining probation officer who provided description of video evidence during revocation hearing, court erred but error was harmless.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Steven C. Seeger, Northern District of Illinois.In November 2013, David Perez pled guilty to one count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release. Perez’ term of supervised release …