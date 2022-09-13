Where district court did not err in applying attempted murder guideline for sentencing defendant convicted in RICO case, as shooting demonstrated malice aforethought and nearly killed an innocent high school student.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.In 2017, Rontrell Turnipseed and 10 codefendants from the Four Corner Hustlers street gang were indicted on federal racketeering and obstruction charges. Two years later, Turnipseed pled guilty to …