Where defendant did not pull the trigger in attempted murder but attempted murder was predicate act for RICO conviction, judge did not err in increasing statutory maximum to life imprisonment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.David Perez was a member of the Latin Kings street gang in Maywood, Illinois. Perez was an active member of the gang from 2004-08, and again from 2012-15. The Maywood branch of the gang was divided into two …