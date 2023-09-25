Where district court failed to ask questions required by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32 at sentencing, error was harmless because defendant did not allege that he actually was denied access to the presentence investigation report prior to sentencing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Xuan Tam was charged in a superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit money laundering in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 1956(h). Pursuant to a written …