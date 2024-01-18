Where district judge improperly conflated scopes of safety valve no-firearms condition and firearms enhancement under U.S.S.G. Sec. 2D1.1(b)(1), and denied safety-valve relief as a result, court erred and error was not harmless.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.In November 2022, Senque Bingham pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine in violation of 21 U.S.C. Sec. 841(a)(1) & (b)(1)(A). Before sentencing …