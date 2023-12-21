Where court failed to make finding on the record that defendant affirmatively consented to proceed by video for sentencing, error did not meet plain error standard.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Miguel Navarrete was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. Both Navarrete and the prosecutor proceeded by video under the CARES Act, which during the COVID pandemic permitted arraignments and sentencings by video when four criteria are …