Where district court did not err in imposing higher sentence than that of other co-conspirators, as sentence was at the low end of the guidelines range.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Christopher Williams received a 360-month term of imprisonment for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. At sentencing, the government portrayed Williams as a major supplier to both other dealers and individual users, asserting he was …