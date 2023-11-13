Where it was unclear whether Indiana version of conspiracy was categorical mismatch with federal counterpart, district court did not plainly err by determining that defendant’s conviction under Indiana law qualified as serious violent felony for sentencing enhancement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Anthony Pemberton sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant. He later pled guilty to two counts of possession and distribution …