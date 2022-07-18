Where defendant failed to object to district court’s recognition of discretion to determine whether sentence would run concurrently or consecutively to state sentences under Setser, argument was forfeited and reviewed for plain error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.In Spring 2020, Wisconsin law enforcement discovered large quantities of methamphetamine and firearms at appellant Thomas Olsem’s house. Federal prosecutors later indicted Olsem, …