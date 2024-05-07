Where district judge made reference to missing firearms from burglary and possible location of said firearms at sentencing, remark was not the basis for entire sentence and did not constitute impermissible speculative information.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In February 2021, William Campbell and his cousin burglarized an Indiana home. The pair stole more than 25 firearms and then sold them to another person. Officers ultimately …