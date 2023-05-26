Where a defendant expressly disclaimed appointed counsel’s decision to argue issue of defendant’s absence from sentencing hearing, panel determined that defendant waived issue on appeal and affirmed district court, while also granting counsel’s request for representation to be terminated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.In 2007, appellant Scott Njos pled guilty to six federal crimes arising from robberies of several stores and a bank. He also …