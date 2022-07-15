Where defendant embezzled funds from charity that he was the executive director of, district court did not err in applying sentencing enhancement for misrepresenting who he was working on behalf of, as he intended to divert raised funds to himself. However, the panel vacated the sentence so that the district court could enforce the anti-cumulation rule in guidelines.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a sentence issued by Judge Sara L. Ellis, Northern District of Illinois.From April 2011 through September 2016 …