Where district court did not err in imposing above guidelines sentence when defendant engaged in extremely risky flight from police and had an extensive criminal history.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Damon R. Leichty, Northern District of Indiana. Eduardo Ramirez faced criminal charges after he crashed his car into a truck in May 2019 and then fled from police. As Ramirez fled, he hit one of the passengers who had leapt from his car. As the police chased Ramirez, he ran a red light …