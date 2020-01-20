Where a U.S. District Court’s decision to impose a sentence that was twice the guidelines range was not substantively unreasonable in light of defendant’s extensive criminal record and frequent illegal reentry to the United States.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard.Carlos Vasquez-Abarca’s parents brought him to the United States from Mexico in 1986, when he was about 5 years old. Vasquez-Abarca has been deported from the United States on …