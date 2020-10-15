Where district court amply accounted for Sec. 3553(a) factors in concluding that guidelines range did not properly represent seriousness of defendant’s criminal conduct, resulting sentence was not substantively unreasonable or an abuse of discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois. Matthew Moultrie engaged in a series of increasingly serious criminal activities from June 2017 until September 2018. Moultrie was first arrested for, and pleaded …