Where defendant did not show by preponderance of the evidence that his civil rights had been restored following 1989 conviction for attempted murder, district court did not err in applying ACCA enhancement at sentencing for possession of a firearm by a felon.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In November 2017, Elston Stevenson attended a funeral at a cemetery in Evergreen Park, Illinois. During the burial, Stevenson drew a revolver and fired …