Where a defendant attempted to have an indictment dismissed, objected to nearly every element of a presentence investigation report and denied large portions of relevant conduct, he was not entitled to an acceptance of responsibility reduction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.Roy Collins was the executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District from 2011 through 2016. The park district is a municipal entity that serves …