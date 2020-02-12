Where an indictment referenced a prior felony conviction that was not used at sentencing as a predicate for the Armed Career Criminal Act, the defendant could not complain that he had lack of notice when conviction was later substituted for an invalidated predicate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence, Southern District of Indiana.In March 2011, a grand jury indicted Steven Dotson for possessing a firearm following a prior felony conviction. Dotson’s …