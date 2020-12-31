Where a prison guard qualified as a sensitive official for the purposes of a sentencing enhancement related to crime-facilitation bribery.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois. Felipe Zamora was a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang in Chicago. In 2009, he pled guilty to an extortion and racketeering conspiracy. Zamora successfully challenged his sentence twice. While awaiting resentencing, he was transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional …