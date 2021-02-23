Where defendant solicited funds for the purpose of trading in securities futures, he qualified as commodity pool operator under the sentencing guidelines and district court correctly applied enhancement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois. From 1999 to 2016, Alvin Wilkinson convinced 30 friends, family members, and colleagues to invest about $13.5 million in two hedge funds that he created and managed, Wilkinson Financial Opportunity Fund …