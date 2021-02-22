Where defendant failed to comply with mandatory exhaustion requirement of statute under which he requested compassionate release due to COVID-19, petition was dismissed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois. In 2014, Gregory Sanford was convicted in the Central District of Illinois of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. At sentencing, Sanford received a sentence of 180 months in prison, which was 82 months below the bottom of the range …