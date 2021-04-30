Where district court did not abuse discretion in denying compassionate release, as inmate’s criminal history and circumstances of offense weighed against release.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois. In 2017, a grand jury charged Vickie Sanders with conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, attempt to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of pseudoephedrine knowing that it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine …