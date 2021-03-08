Where prisoner met requirements for extraordinary and compelling reasons for compassionate release, district court did not err in denying release based on analysis of Sec. 3553(a) factors.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois. James Saunders pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possessing a firearm as a felon. Saunders and his co-defendants unlawfully obtained firearms in Missouri and sold them to Chicago buyers who they knew …