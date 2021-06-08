Where district court considered inmate’s comorbidities with respect to risk of COVID-19 singularly in motion for compassionate release, it erred by failing to consider impact of combination of comorbidities.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois. David Newton has been in prison since 2009, when he pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of possessing and discharging a firearm during a bank robbery. The district court sentenced …