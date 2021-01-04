Where error occurred when prosecution failed to inform court of defendant’s cooperation as promised, error did not mean plain error test because it was not likely defendant would have received a lower sentence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Dameion Wyatt sexually trafficked at least four women and conspired to traffic one minor in Wisconsin and nearby states. A grand jury indicted Wyatt on 10 counts of trafficking. Wyatt and the government …