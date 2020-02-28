Where a defendant’s counsel made a strategic decision to refrain from objecting to an above-guidelines fine in order to secure a below-guidelines custodial sentence, the defendant had waived his objections and the appeal was dismissed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin.Salvatore Picardi was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the international terminal of O’Hare International Airport. Picardi’s assignment …