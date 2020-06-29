Where district court did not err in counting Iowa conviction for aggravated assault as a crime of violence, as it required proving that the defendant displayed a dangerous weapon at another person in a threatening manner. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois. Four months after escaping from a work-release facility, an intoxicated Brian Carter walked into an Illinois bar. Carter told an employee that the “Woodpile,” a white supremacist gang, was …