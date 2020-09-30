Where a defendant receives a sentence of over 40 years for a crime committed as a juvenile, they have received a de facto life sentence and the court must first give consideration to defendant’s youth and its attendant characteristics before imposing sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Michael McHale.Juan Figueroa was arrested at age 17 for his participation, along with his father and one other man, in the armed robbery and murder of Aldemar Perez …