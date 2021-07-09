Where district court stated it was imposing de facto life sentence and then imposed consecutive sentences to achieve that result, it did not err in its sentencing calculation or imposition.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.Jeffrey Esposito sexually assaulted and abused his adopted son from Guatemala for years, beginning when his son was seven or eight years old and ending a couple of years before he turned 16. Esposito’s …