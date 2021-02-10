Where prisoner could not show that counsel’s decision not to challenge jury instruction was prejudicial, collateral relief was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In September 2014, Frederick Schnettler was found dead in his bedroom from an apparent heroin overdose. Schnettler’s friend, Kyle Peterson, had sold him heroin the day before. Peterson got that heroin from one of Donald Harden’s associates, Brandi Kniebes-Larsen. Harden was …