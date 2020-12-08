Where district court did not err in deferring to state court’s imposition of lengthy, consecutive sentence when considered defendant’s sentence at resentencing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Indiana. In 2015, Lindani Mzembe and two other men kidnapped another man, shot him, beat him and held him for ransom. When they thought the victim’s injuries might prove fatal, they abandoned him in an alley, bleeding and blindfolded. The men were later …