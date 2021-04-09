Where district court did not err in applying enhancement for acquitted conduct when enhancement was supported by a preponderance of the evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio of the Northern District of Indiana.After receiving several reports that Trent Slone was selling methamphetamine out of his residence in South Bend, Indiana, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Agency searched Slone’s apartment. The …