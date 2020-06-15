Where defendant did not show that time in Saudi Arabian prison must be considered in order to achieve the legitimate aims of sentencing, district court did not err in refusing to consider it.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.

Warren N. Barr, III was a partner of a real-estate development company called 13th & State, LLC. Barr managed and developed real estate in Chicago and, in 2004, started developing a condominium building in downtown Chicago, Vision on State. The company financed the project with a $55.7 million dollar loan from IndyMac Bank.

In the same year that development began, 13th & State began selling residential units in Vision on State. Sales, however, ground to a halt by March 2007. Around this time, Barr and other members of 13th & State started recruiting “straw buyers” to purchase Vision on State condos at an inflated price. 13th & State and the recruited buyers made false representations in loan applications and real estate contracts to enable buyers to purchase the condos.

Barr himself got involved in the scheme in 2008 by applying for a loan to purchase a Vision on State condo. As part of his application, Barr submitted that he had two bank accounts containing over $70,000; that he was not a party to any lawsuit; and that he did not borrow any money used as a down payment. All of these statements were lies. Barr’s bank accounts contained about $4,000 combined; he was a party to several lawsuits; and 13th & State loaned him all the money for his down payment.

In 2014, the government charged Barr and five others with multiple counts of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. The district court issued a warrant for Barr’s arrest. Barr’s arrest proved difficult, however, as he was living in Saudi Arabia. By July 2014, FBI agents and Barr were negotiating for his voluntary return to the United States. In August 2014, Interpol, at the request of the FBI, issued a “red notice” for Barr’s arrest and extradition from Saudi Arabia to the United States. At the same time, however, Saudi Arabian officials arrested Barr for failing to pay his approximately $26,250 in debts, including a debt owed to a hotel for his recent stay. Barr was detained in Saudi Arabia for six months and eventually transferred to FBI custody in January 2015.

One year later, Barr pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. The district court accepted Barr’s plea and set a date for sentencing. After various motions by Barr’s counsel, however, the sentencing hearing was continued more than ten times. The court calculated Barr’s sentencing range at 121 to 151 months and eventually sentenced him to 87 months’ imprisonment. Barr then appealed.

The appellate panel began by addressing Barr’s argument that the district court erred in failing to consider his mitigation argument concerning his time in Saudi Arabia. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that Barr had not shown that his time in Saudi Arabia must be considered in order to achieve the legitimate aims of sentencing under Sec. 3553(a)(2). The panel noted that Barr had failed to even argue how his time in Saudi Arabia concerned any of the specific aims of sentencing.

Next, the panel turned to Barr’s argument that the district court erred in failing to dismiss the indictment and to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea. The panel rejected this arguments. The panel stated that Barr had ample time to make use of the Brady material given to him by the government prior to his sentencing. The panel then stated that any other material the government was allegedly suppressing about his incarceration in Saudi Arabia was not linked to his crime of conviction and therefore it was not an abuse of discretion for the district court to hold that there was not a reasonable probability that the evidence would have changed the result of Barr’s hearing. Finally, the panel stated that Barr failed to show prejudice from his alleged ineffective assistance of counsel, and that the district court did not err in refusing to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Warren N. Barr, III

No. 19-1238

Writing for the court: Judge Michael S. Kanne

Concurring: Judges Daniel A. Manion and Amy Coney Barrett

Released: May 26, 2020