Where a U.S. District Court did not justify significantly a larger upward departure after a case was remanded for resentencing, the court erred and resentencing was again required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.From 1985 until 2017, Jesse Ballard accrued more than 30 convictions for crimes such as attempted residential burglary, kidnapping, battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm as a felon and multiple convictions …