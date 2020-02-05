Where Rehaif error, based on Rehaif v. United States, in the defendant’s case did not warrant vacating the conviction because the defendant could not show that the error affected his substantial rights or the integrity of the proceedings.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard.One night in November 2018, Albert Dowthard fired a revolver from an open car window. No one was hit, but police responded to the shots, searched the car, and recovered the gun …