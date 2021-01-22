Where district court did not err in taking into account circumstances of defendant’s possession of illegal firearm at sentencing, including the fact that he intended to sell weapon to fellow gang member.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois. Anthony Barrera and a fellow member of the Latin Kings met to sell a handgun to another gang member. Unbeknownst to Barrera, the buyer was a government informant wearing a wire. The informant recorded the …