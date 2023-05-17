Where defendant was sentenced for multiple drug conspiracy and firearms counts as well as a felon-in-possession count, district court did not err in refusing to consider imposition of reduced sentence for firearms counts under First Step Act, as defendant’s entire sentence was not aggregated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James T. Moody, Northern District of Indiana. William Curtis was convicted in 2000 on a multi-count indictment for his part in a crack-cocaine distribution enterprise …