Where plaintiff could not show that he engaged in statutorily protected activity prior to adverse employment action, his retaliation claim failed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Southern District of Indiana.Robbie Marshall worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections for over 20 years. Marshall received good reviews and promotions. Marshall reached the rank of Internal Affairs Investigator 2 at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Marshall identified as …