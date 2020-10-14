Where defendant had sentence imposed prior to the enactment date of the First Step Act, the fact that he had appeal pending at the time of enactment did not render him eligible for relief under the act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District of Illinois.Tony Sparkman belonged to a gang that conspired to kidnap and rob drug dealers for money and drugs. Sparkman was involved in at least two kidnappings in which firearms were used to threaten the victims …