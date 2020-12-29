Where defendant was convicted of possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute before August 2010, his conviction was eligible under the First Step Act for resentencing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois. During a traffic stop in July 2005, law enforcement searched Samuel Hogsett’s vehicle and discovered two bags of crack cocaine and a firearm. Hogsett was eventually tried and convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm …