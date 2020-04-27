Where district court failed to consider impact of First Step Act on mandatory minimum for drug offense, plain error was committed and resentencing was necessary.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.

In 2016, federal agents arrested Fernando Godinez and his brother, Adan, during a controlled drug purchase. The brothers had arranged to sell two kilograms of cocaine to an undercover officer in a mall parking lot. Both brothers were armed; Godinez also came prepared with extra ammunition. When law enforcement officers surrounded the brothers, Godinez surrendered peacefully, while his brother, who was in a separate car, exchanged fire with officers and was wounded before his apprehension.

Godinez later pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under the first count, Godinez faced a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment and a maximum of forty years’ imprisonment. In October 2017, the government filed an information under 21 U.S.C. Sec. 851, notifying the district court that Godinez had a prior conviction for possession of cocaine imposed by an Ohio court in 2008.

In January 2019, the district court imposed a total sentence of 204 months’ imprisonment. The sentence included 144 months’ imprisonment for count one. The district court believed the Ohio conviction rendered Godinez eligible for a ten-year mandatory minimum instead of a five-year minimum sentence. The court therefore used that higher minimum as its starting point. Godinez did not object during sentencing, but later appealed.

On appeal, Godinez argued the district court misapprehended governing law and mischaracterized the nature of his previous Ohio conviction. The appellate panel began by noting that its review was for plain error. The panel then stated that before the passage of the First Step Act, the five-year mandatory minimum attached to the count Godinez was convicted of became a 10-year minimum when a defendant had a prior conviction for a “felony drug offense.” The panel stated, however, that the First Step Act amended this statute and modified penalties for certain federal offenses, including Godinez’s conviction. The panel noted that after the passage of the act, the ten-year minimum was only triggered if a defendant had a previous conviction for a “serious drug felony,” under the definition provided by the Armed Career Criminal Act.

The panel stated that it was required to determine whether the Ohio state law offense met Sec. 924(e)(2)(A)(ii)’s definition of a serious drug offense by comparing the elements of the Ohio statute to the conduct described in the ACCA. The panel noted that there are separate statutes in Ohio prohibiting the possession of a controlled substance and the trafficking of controlled substances. The panel stated that the Ohio legislature did not require its prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant in Godinez’s shoes had the intent to manufacture or to distribute the contraband.

The panel then stated that two of its sister circuits, the 4th Circuit and 11th Circuit, had concluded that a court of appeals may infer intent to manufacture or distribute from a prior conviction for possession. However, the panel stated, it did not find the two decisions persuasive, as each involved a statutory scheme significantly different from the Ohio scheme at issue in the instant case. Finally, the panel found that the district court’s failure to consider the changes made by the First Step Act meant that the error satisfied the requirements of the plain error test. The panel determined that resentence was necessary, and it therefore vacated Godinez’s sentence and remanded the case for further proceedings.

United States v. Fernando Godinez

No. 19-1215

Writing for the court: Judge Kenneth F. Ripple

Concurring: Judges Joel M. Flaum and David F. Hamilton

Released: April 9, 2020