Where district court considered Hobbs Act robbery to be a crime of violence, court committed plain error at sentencing by using incorrect guidelines range.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois. Alfred Jerry robbed a cellphone store using a firearm on May 2, 2019. Using the gun, Jerry threatened the employees and demanded access to the store’s safe. After the safe was opened, Jerry took all the phones inside and fled. Someone from the store later …