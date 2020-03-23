Where it was not error for a U.S. District Court to impose an obstruction of justice enhancement on a defendant who feigned incompetency in an attempt to delay her trial.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, Northern District of Indiana.

Monique Bowling worked for the city of Gary, Ind., for almost 25 years. Bowling was a model employee for almost all of her tenure with the city.

Bowling started out as a secretary in 1991 and worked her way up to the position of network administrator, the second-ranking employee in Gary’s IT department. One of Bowling’s responsibilities in this role was to order computer equipment for the city.

In May 2013, Bowling began ordering new Apple products from CDW, one of the city’s technology vendors. The purchases started out small, but over time grew until Bowling was ordering up to 50 devices at a time.

By April 2015, she had ordered 1,517 Apple products from CDW as well as Best Buy and Verizon. Bowling’s purchases totaled $1,337,114.06. Bowling sold almost all of the devices for cash.

To conceal her scheme, she submitted duplicate CDW invoices from legitimate purchases for payment. Eventually, however, Bowling’s purchases outstripped the number of legitimate invoices she could duplicate which resulted in the city running up a debt with CDW in excess of $1 million.

CDW froze the city’s account and assigned one of its senior recovery analysts, Vida Krug. Once an account is turned over to a senior analyst, the analyst deals exclusively with mayors, comptrollers, CEOs, CFOs and other similar positions that have the authority to make or release payments.

Krug reached out to Gary’s mayor and left a message explaining that the city had quite a large debt it owed to CDW. Krug next contacted the city’s comptroller, who asked for copies of all outstanding invoices.

CDW sent the invoices by courier, but Bowling intercepted the package at city hall and signed for it using a fake name. Bowling then accessed the email account of the comptroller and sent Krug a message to reassure CDW that everything was legitimite with the city’s credit account. Eventually Bowling’s scheme unraveled and the city terminated her.

A grand jury indicted Bowling on six fraud-related counts. Bowling went to trial on one count of theft from a local government that received federal funds and was convicted.

At sentencing, the probation office recommended a two-level sentencing enhancement for obstruction of justice based on Bowling’s attempt to fake a mental illness to avoid standing trial.

The judge imposed the enhancement over Bowling’s objection. With the enhancement, Bowling’s total offense level was 26 and her criminal history category was 1, resulting in a guidelines range of 63 to 78 months in prison.

The U.S. District Court sentenced Bowling to 63 months in prison and ordered her to pay restitution totaling $1,386,430.28. Bowling then appealed.

The appellate panel began by finding that the district court committed no error in allowing testimony from Krug that referred to Bowling’s conduct as “fraud.”

The panel found that Krug used the term in a colloquial sense and that the usage did not turn Krug’s testimony into improper lay testimony. The panel then rejected Bowling’s argument that the testimony was improper propensity evidence.

The panel stated that Bowling forfeited that objection and the district court did not commit plain error in allowing the testimony. The panel stated that the testimony was not other-act evidence to show that Bowling had a propensity to steal, rather it was direct evidence of her theft from the city.

Next, the panel turned to sentencing. The panel rejected Bowling’s challenge to the two-level enhancement for obstruction of justice. The panel stated that there was no question that malingering or feigning incompetence may constitute an obstruction of justice for purposes of a sentencing enhancement.

The panel then determined that, based on all the evidence, the district court’s finding was well-supported and not in error.

The panel, therefore, affirmed the district court’s decision.

United States v. Monique Bowling

No. 19-2110

Writing for the court: Judge Amy St. Eve

Concurring: Judges Michael B. Brennan and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Released: March 10, 2020