Where defendant was sentenced as a juvenile to 140 years in prison for multiple brutal sexual assaults, sentence did not violate Supreme Court rules in Graham or Miller.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Between May and September 1995, Rico Sanders committed a series of sexual assaults. Sanders forcibly entered his victims’ homes while they slept, suffocated and raped them, and then robbed them of cash, food stamps, or whatever else he could …