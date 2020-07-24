Where district court addressed defendant’s mental health at sentencing but still imposed above guidelines sentence due to lengthy criminal history and disregard for the law, court did not err and sentence was not unreasonable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois. Jaqueline Kennedy-Robey was charged in 2012 with several fraud counts for operating two elaborate schemes: a tax scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and an unemployment …