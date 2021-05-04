Where judge properly addressed defendant’s mitigating arguments concerning his absent father and his young age at the time of his crime, no procedural error occurred at sentencing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois. In July 2019, Latrell Coe and two other men drove from Indianapolis to Mt. Carmel, Ill., where they robbed a Verizon store. The robbers managed to get away with $25,000 in cash and goods. A witness at the scene took a photo of the …