Where a defendant failed to object to the forfeiture of a firearm, the U.S. District Court’s violation of the rule requiring it to ask if either party wished to try the issue of forfeiture to the jury was not a violation of defendant’s substantial rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.Indianapolis experienced an increase in pharmacy robberies during the late summer and fall of 2014. Three pharmacy robberies …