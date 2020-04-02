Where the circuit court sentences a defendant to an mandatory supervised release term that is improper under the Unified Code of Corrections believing it to be a proper sentence, they cannot use a nunc pro tunc order to retroactively change the term to comply with the code as that would be using it to correct judicial error rather than to make a written order conform to the sentence as pronounced.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Michelle M. Pitman.

Sean Lake was charged with numerous counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault in 2010, and in 2011, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault in exchange for six-year sentence, served at 85% time.

He was admonished of the sentencing range and that it would also require a two-year term of mandatory supervised release.

However, in January 2016, the Illinois Department of Corrections sent a letter to the circuit court stating that Lake’s conviction required an mandatory supervised release term of three years to natural life, based on Section 5-8-1 of the Unified Code of Corrections.

On Jan. 7, 2016, the circuit court changed Lake’s sentencing order to reflect this mandatory supervised release and indicated that it was entered nunc pro tunc to Dec. 9, 2011. The circuit court did this sua sponte and at no point notified either Lake or the state that they were doing so.

Lake sent a pro se letter to the Cook County Court Clerk’s Office asking about the change to his nunc pro tunc term, whether it could be restored or if he needed to file a post-conviction petition.

The trial judge scheduled a court appearance for May 27, 2016, where counsel was appointed for Lake and the circuit court explained that it changed the sentencing order because it had “misinformed” Lake about his term on Dec. 9, 2011.

The circuit court gave Lake the choice of withdrawing his guilty plea and “start[ing] over” or accepting as a matter of law his new mandatory supervised release term. Lake stated that he did not wish to withdraw his plea and the circuit court stated the order would stand.

Lake filed a pro se post-conviction petition in August 2016, but the circuit court dismissed it as frivolous and patently without merit. Lake appealed.

On appeal, Lake argued that the circuit court’s January 2016 order changing his mandatory supervised release is void because the circuit court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction, as courts lose jurisdiction 30 days after the final judgment.

The appellate court agreed.

The appellate court emphasized that the court lost jurisdiction after 30 days and denied the state’s argument that Lake’s May 2016 appearance revested the court with jurisdiction, because neither party participated in the proceedings leading up to the January 2016 order, meaning the court had no subject-matter jurisdiction when the order was issued.

In addition, the appellate court found that a nunc pro tunc order was inappropriate. Lake argued that the circuit court believed that the two-year term of mandatory supervised release was proper at the time and stated such, and that changing the order was therefore an attempt to correct a judicial error, not an attempt to change the written order to conform to the judgment as was pronounced.

The appellate court agreed.

The appellate court acknowledged that certain sentencing errors can be corrected at any time following final judgment under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 472, but that terms of mandatory supervised release are not among them.

The appellate court, therefore, vacated the circuit court’s order of January 2016 and affirmed the circuit court’s dismissal of Lake’s post-conviction petition.

People v. Sean Lake

2020 IL App (1st) 170309

Writing for the court: Justice Daniel J. Pierce

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Michael B. Hyman

Released: Feb. 24, 2020