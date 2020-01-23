Where a U.S. District Court erred in sua sponte recharacterizing a prisoner’s request for counsel as a motion for resentencing, the decision was reversed and the prisoner was entitled to new attempt at seeking reduction under Amendment 782.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Theresa L. Springmann, Northern District of Indiana.Alex Guerrero was a Chicago police officer who also participated in drug trafficking with the Latin Kings street gang in Chicago and …